Watch the premiere of Julia Reidy’s video for Imminently

We’re big fans of Berlin based Australian artist Julia Reidy’s new album, Beholder, released on Room40 offshoot A Guide to Saints. ‘Imminently’ is taken from this album and demonstrates her unique approach to the guitar, working with an abundance of notes and density, offering a fascinating relationship with the visuals.

