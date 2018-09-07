Listen to the secret music of Bernard Parmegiani

Since the late 1950’s, Bernard Parmegiani, has been a major figure in electroacoustic and electronic music. He was a founding member of GRM and in his lifetime created over sixty works.

Whilst heading the Music/Image unit for French television (ORTF) he worked in the studio with several notable composers including Iannis Xenakis and also produced music for numerous film directors including Walerian Borowczyk, Jacques Baratier and Peter Kassovitz. He also wrote a number of jingles for the French media and the “Indicatif Roissy” that preceded every PA announcement at Terminal 1 of Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris from 1971 until 2005.

La ville en haut de la colline (1968) comes from a new collection of Parmegiani’s music, “Mémoire Magnétique, vol.1” spanning works created from 1966-1990, and featuring a never previously released collection of commercial and secret music.

