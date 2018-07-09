Mekas – Entropy (Aula Magna Records)

Argentinian producer Mekas has been putting out music for more than a decade already. Known for his own vision of techno (a trippy one) he relocated to Berlin two years ago and since then continued to reshape his artistry. Entropy is his first solo album, released on Aula Magna Records, a label that he co-founded. Entropy is an expression of his more introspective side, something of an ambient excursion.

Though ambient might not be the most appropriate term here, since the immersion that he proposes takes the genre classification to a new category. There are textures, drones, in-detail effects and also a reminiscence of dub, throughout the LP, turning it into a conceptual composition. Post-industrial pastoral tones, repetitive patterns that increase their density and intended surface noises mark the beginning of the record with ‘Atmen (Reprise)’ and ‘Dystopic Tissue’, while a beat, sometimes slow-paced like in ‘Sense Of The Absurd’ and sometimes with hints of breaks as in ‘Cracked Crystal’ announces some motion in the work. ‘The Fragile Psychosphere’ is our first pick, due to its hypnotic and droney effect that feels purifying, while a sustained high tone reveals a somehow cathartic experience. If there is a message throughout the Entropy, we think that is something like a warning, or a premonition.

Glimpses of light throughout slow beats, interlude-like drones that might sound like cyborg-lullabies, science fiction details and a post-dub outcome all shaped by his own post-apocalyptic sound-palette. There is hope in the end, with soft and cracking sounds and ethereal elements that constantly play with the contrast between light and darkness, two elements that seem distant but actually need each other to reaffirm their existence. ‘Entropy’ feels like a witnessing of not just one life, but many lives altogether, condensed and examined through an abstract distance and over a scenario that doesn’t have many alterations. Mekas and its sensitivity is trying to focus on human changes. A mountain will remain a mountain, it is us who are fading away.