‘Hyper-Intelligent Genetically Enriched Cyborg’ and ‘It Was All Fields Around Here When I Was A Kid’ are two tracks from Hauff’s forthcoming album Qualm, which is out on the 3rd of August via Ninja Tune.

We’ve been fans of the Hamburg-based DJ / electronic producer for a while now. You read our review of A Tape, released on Dark Entries last year here.

photo credit Fabian Hammerl