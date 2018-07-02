Listen to “Neroli” by Istanbul sound artist Ipek Gorgun

Ipek Gorgun, a composer and sound artist from Istanbul has offered a track from her forthcoming album, her second, due out on Touch later in the year.

This is what the label has to say:

“Exploring the lighter and darker shades of the human psyche and humanity’s ability to create beauty and destruction, the album tries to acquire a glimpse of the layers within human flesh and bones. Introducing a diversity of the sonic spectrum, the album presents a variety of microparticles, exuberant textures, ambient and noisy landscapes engraved in vivacious musical structures.”

Ecce Homo will be available on September 7, 2018 on Touch.

You can find out more here.