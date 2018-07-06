Listen to an exclusive mix Drew McDowall (Coil) did for Ears Have Ears and go and see him perform in Melbourne tonight

Heavily involved with UK’s industrial/post-punk scene of the 80’s collaborating and playing in acts like Psychic TV and Throbbing Gristle, Drew McDowall was also a member of legendary experimental music group Coil. As a solo act he has been making solo drone music for 17 years while collaborating with the likes of Croatian Amor, Psychic Ills and a whole bunch more. This is a 1 hour mix he made exclusively for the Ears Have Ears radio show on FBI in Sydney. And it’s pretty incredible.

If you don’t know Ears Have Ears, they’re an award winning program that invites artists to create an exclusive mix for their show. You can find more incredible mixes here. And find their most recent show here.

Tonight in Melbourne Drew McDowall is presenting TIME MACHINES, one of the most influential drone works of the last 20 years. he’s supported by vocalist and artist KUSUM NORMOYLE who takes screaming, resonance and feedback and puts them to work in the gallery, and for experimental and dance music. You can find out more here.