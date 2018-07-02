Listen to an eclectic modern classical electronic and film score mix from UK composer Danny Mulhern

Danny Mulhern is a composer, multi-instrumentalist and producer from London. He writes music for film and mostly works with small ensembles, mixing live instruments, synthesis and beats, combining contemporary classical with ambient/electronic.
Much of his recent work has been with members of the London Contemporary Orchestra on film scores, most recently the film, What They Had, which premiered at Sundance 2018 and stars Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon and Blythe Danner. Other Film and TV scores include long-running forensic crime drama Silent Witness (BBC Drama), and various BBC Arts, wildlife and science documentaries.
His most recent work is the gorgeous delicate Safe House EP, released on modern classical label 1631 Recordings.
This mix is a selection of pieces that inspired and compliment his Safe House EP:
Carter Burwell – To Court (From the Carol OST)
Danny Mulhern – Set In Motion (from Safe House)
Balmorhea – Clear Language
Federico Albanese – Untold
Danny Mulhern – Bohemia
Berserin Quartett – Sanft verblassen die geschichten
Danny Mulhern – Arrival (from Safe House)
Jóhann Jóhannsson – A Sparrow Alighted Upon our Shoulder
Christian Löffler – Youth
LUCHS – Twin Tales
Danny Mulhern – Weight of a Nation (from Safe House)
Surrogate Sibling – D/XLV
Benjamin Gustafsson – Close To Her
The Flashbulb – Saints
The Flashbulb – Isochronal
Alan Ellis – Our Secret Universe
Bruno Sanfilippo – Doll
Ben Lukas Boysen – Sleepers Beat Theme
Danny Mulhern – December (from Safe House)
Danny Mulhern – Perpetual Motion (from Safe House)
Piano Interrupted, Tom Hodge, Franz Kirmann – Two Or Three Things
Daniel Lanois, Rocco DeLuca – Low Sudden
Hauschka – Morning
Danny Mulhern – Departure
Carter Burwell – Drive Into Night (from Carol OST)
