Listen to an eclectic modern classical electronic and film score mix from UK composer Danny Mulhern

Danny Mulhern is a composer, multi-instrumentalist and producer from London. He writes music for film and mostly works with small ensembles, mixing live instruments, synthesis and beats, combining contemporary classical with ambient/electronic.

Much of his recent work has been with members of the London Contemporary Orchestra on film scores, most recently the film, What They Had, which premiered at Sundance 2018 and stars Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon and Blythe Danner. Other Film and TV scores include long-running forensic crime drama Silent Witness (BBC Drama), and various BBC Arts, wildlife and science documentaries.

His most recent work is the gorgeous delicate Safe House EP, released on modern classical label 1631 Recordings.

This mix is a selection of pieces that inspired and compliment his Safe House EP:

Carter Burwell – To Court (From the Carol OST)

Danny Mulhern – Set In Motion (from Safe House)

Balmorhea – Clear Language

Federico Albanese – Untold

Danny Mulhern – Bohemia

Berserin Quartett – Sanft verblassen die geschichten

Danny Mulhern – Arrival (from Safe House)

Jóhann Jóhannsson – A Sparrow Alighted Upon our Shoulder

Christian Löffler – Youth

LUCHS – Twin Tales

Danny Mulhern – Weight of a Nation (from Safe House)

Surrogate Sibling – D/XLV

Benjamin Gustafsson – Close To Her

The Flashbulb – Saints

The Flashbulb – Isochronal

Alan Ellis – Our Secret Universe

Bruno Sanfilippo – Doll

Ben Lukas Boysen – Sleepers Beat Theme

Danny Mulhern – December (from Safe House)

Danny Mulhern – Perpetual Motion (from Safe House)

Piano Interrupted, Tom Hodge, Franz Kirmann – Two Or Three Things

Daniel Lanois, Rocco DeLuca – Low Sudden

Hauschka – Morning

Danny Mulhern – Departure

Carter Burwell – Drive Into Night (from Carol OST)

