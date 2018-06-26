Listen to the ballistic chaos of ‘Real Nega’ from JPEG MAFIA

We don’t really know much about JPEG MAFIA aside from a shout out by our forthcoming interviewee Argentine artist Catnapp, who offered “Those beats and lyrics. I love clever and funny rhymes. This guys have such a flow and content in their songs. Plus the beats are so original and sharp, combined with a trashy, overdriven and noisy vibe. Just the perfect selections of elements at my taste.”

So we got onto the Youtubes and our collective heads just exploded over the messed up forward thinking eccentric hip hop from this Baltimore based freakshow.

It’s from the album Veteran released in January this year. You can find it here if you dare.

Enjoy.