Watch a premiere of “A Winding River” from Andrew Tuttle’s new album

Andrew Tuttle – A Winding River from ROOM40 on Vimeo.

Brisbane composer Andrew Tuttle’s third solo album, a self-titled opus following on from Slowcation (2015) and Fantasy League (2016), is released on Room40’s excellent Someone Good imprint.

Tuttle’s third album began via a fortnight residency at Stockholm’s EMS Elektronmusikstudion and includes collaborations with Charlie Parr (electric guitar), Dina Maccabee (viola), Chris Rainier (prepared guitar) and Joel Saunders (trumpet).

This is what the label has to say:

“In Andrew Tuttle’s world, folk and bluegrass rituals, ragas and drones cozy up to electronic technology like they’ve known each other their whole lives.”

You can find out more here.

He’s playing around Australia for the next couple of months so you can check him out live.

19/20 May: Hobart @ MONA

26 May: Cairns @ Elixir Tapas Bar

31 May: Brisbane @ The Junk Bar

7 June: Canberra @ Soundscapes, Smith’s Alternative

8 June: Melbourne @ LongPlay

30 June: Sydney @ The Golden Age

He is also doing instores @ Polyester In Melbourne on 9th June and Sonic Sherpa in QLD on 7th July.

And don’t forget to check out the Cyclic Selects he did for us a few years ago. You can find that here.