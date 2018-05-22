Various Artists – The Third Annual War Child Fundraiser (Craigie Knowes)

This third volume in Glasgow label Craigie Knowes’ ‘Annual War Child Fundraiser’ compilation series breaks trend with previous instalments, in that it’s comprised of two separately released 12” EPs that, when combined, offer up the full tracklisting. As with previous volumes, this latest one collects together a brace of previously unreleased tracks from a predominantly UK-based selection of artists, with London Modular Alliance and the seemingly omnipresent Luke Vibert representing the two biggest names here.

Genre-wise, things pretty much veer all over the place from junglist excursions through to more house and electro-centred territory, though there’s a firm focus on the dancefloor throughout. London Modular Alliance switch styles up on their contribution ‘Ruggamuffin’, eschewing their usual modular synth-driven techno leanings in favour of a furious ragga-junglist romp that calls to mind Amen Andrews’ hammering breakbeats more than anything else as the drum breaks get diced and timestretched against serene synth washes and echo-treated MC chat vocals.

Elsewhere, Textasy get dark and robotic with their stripped down electro reworking of Cygnus’ ‘Iaaafos Blank Mix’, before Credit 00’s ‘Saturday Morning’ sends analogue synths flanging against a lithe undercarriage of aluminium-light house rhythms and woody-sounding kicks, the constantly building walls of droning synths inducing a moody night-drive atmosphere.

William The Squid’s ‘Arab Sun’ meanwhile sends acid squelches bending through a backdrop of stiff electro rhythms and clanging industrial textures, the angelic ambience that swirls above nicely counterbalancing the darker elements, before Luke Vibert’s ‘107 Acid’ injects juddering fat basslines into a crisp electro-breakers’ workout of squirming acid 303s and waspy analogue synths, his trademark razor-sharp snare breaks cutting through the ragga vocal samples and eerie space ambience. Excellent stuff throughout – and it’s all in benefit of a good cause.