Watch Evelyn Ida Morris’ new clip for Darwin Heat

Darwin Heat is the first track on Evelyn’s new self titled album, which is a significant departure from the looping pop of Pikelet, focusing solely on piano and voice.

These new works are lush, post-classical compositions, frequently referencing Debussy and Ravel. Thematically, they deal with the experience of being non-binary and making sense of that experience. Evelyn uses they/them pronouns and does not identify as female or male.

“I didn’t know what I was feeling when I started making this album. I had a whole lot of unresolved feelings about being non-binary and about what that meant in the world, and I guess the album was working through that on the piano.”

