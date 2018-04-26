Trending
Cyclic Defrost
You are at:»»Watch Evelyn Ida Morris’ new clip for Darwin Heat

Watch Evelyn Ida Morris’ new clip for Darwin Heat

0
By on Videos

Darwin Heat is the first track on Evelyn’s new self titled album, which is a significant departure from the looping pop of Pikelet, focusing solely on piano and voice.

These new works are lush, post-classical compositions, frequently referencing Debussy and Ravel. Thematically, they deal with the experience of being non-binary and making sense of that experience. Evelyn uses they/them pronouns and does not identify as female or male.

“I didn’t know what I was feeling when I started making this album. I had a whole lot of unresolved feelings about being non-binary and about what that meant in the world, and I guess the album was working through that on the piano.”

You can find it here.

We asked Evelyn to do a Cyclic Selects a few years ago. You can find it here.

Share.

About Author

Bob is the features editor of Cyclic Defrost. He is also evil. You should not trust the opinions of evil people.

Related Posts