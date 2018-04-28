Coletivo Vandalismo – Urubus Fall From The Dying Sun In An Improvised Manner (Contort Yourself)

Portuguese duo Pedro Abrantes and Valdemar Pereira first introduced their Coletivo Vandalismo partnership back in 2016 with their debut ‘Untitled’ album on Eye For An Eye Recordings, and in the time since then they’ve built a reputation for their ferocious productions, which incorporate elements of noise, techno and industrial music into one jagged whole.

Two years on, this latest 12” EP ‘Urubus Fall From The Dying Sun In An Improvised Manner’ on new Glasgow label Contort Yourself manages to be no less confrontational, and collects together six new tracks from the duo. ‘The (Black) Sun’s Burning’ opens things on a surging electro note that calls to mind some meeting point between Nitzer Ebb-esque EBM dance and an ultra-distorted take on Green Velvet’s edgy techno as shouted vocals blare incomprehensibly against harsh smacking snares, and fuzzed out bass sequences relentlessly grind away, the entire track seemingly being dragged down into a pile of toxic sludge by its end.

‘Zombie Zombie’ meanwhile drops the pace down a few notches as tense synth lines worm their way against a dense backdrop of staccato industrial rhythms, the squeal of what sounds like a demodulated synth signal merging with a unearthly background drone of what sounds like moaning undead, in what’s easily one of the most eerie and darkwave informed offerings here. Elsewhere, ‘Are You Awake’ ventures closer to Throbbing Gristle’s queasy dark ambience (think ‘Hamburger Lady’) as diseased sounding bass textures lurch and slump against distantly transmitted vocal fragments and what sounds like a vast background swarm of buzzing insects.

It’s ‘The Children Of The Curse’ though that offers up one of the most ferocious rhythmic exorcisms here as it shifts from an opening section of ritualistic gutteral screams and pulsing tribal kickdrums into dark robotic EBM / electro grooves, sending coldly sinister bass sequences burbling alongside distorted metallic percussion and sampled noise, the resultant fusion calling to mind ‘Twitch’-era Ministry or early Revolting Cocks. While everything here sounds like it’s on the verge of falling apart, it’s as hard as a steel glove throughout. Furious stuff that’s no doubt best taken in live.