Listen to ’43 puestas de sol’ the gorgeous new ambient work from Chilean musician ihä

ihä is a solo project founded by Chilean musician Ignacio Moreno Fluxà in 2011 that explores various aspects of drone and ambient music. Estructuras de aire, colonias de soplo is ihä’s first album recorded only with keyboards, marking a somewhat definitive step into the field of ambient music. We’ve been totally captivated by ’43 puestas de sol’ and felt the need to share it.

ihä is openly defined as an anti-capitalist, anti-fascist, anti-racist, anti-xenophobe, pro-feminist and pro-LGBTQ+ project.

Estructuras de aire, colonias de soplo (“Structures of air, colonies of waft”) will be released on Ce chemin est le bon, a small Chilean record label focused on experimental music, on the 17th April.

You can find out more here.