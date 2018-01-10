Listen to Blissters off Chris Carter’s forthcoming solo album

Trending
Chris Carter has announced a new album, Chris Carter’s Chemistry Lessons Volume One – his first solo release in 17 years – out Friday, March 30 on Mute via [PIAS].

Carter was a founding member of Throbbing Gristle alongside Cosey Fanni Tutti, Peter ‘Sleazy’ Christopherson and Genesis Breyer P-Orridge. He has also released music as one half of Chris & Cosey and Carter Tutti and a third of Carter Tutti Void – as well as with his own solo and collaborative releases.

Have a listen to Blissters from his forthcoming album.

You can pre order here.

