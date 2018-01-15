Trending
Cyclic Defrost
You are at:»»Listen to a new song from Cavern of Anti-Matter’s forthcoming album

Listen to a new song from Cavern of Anti-Matter’s forthcoming album

0
By on Audio

Tim Gane’s (Stereolab) Cavern of Anti Matter are returning with third studio album on their own Duophonic label: ‘Hormone Lemonade.’ It is due out 23rd of March.

“The album’s genesis was in the self-constructed rhythm machines of band member Holger Zapf – the Taktron Z3 and Taktron Z2 – being recorded to tape during three one-hour sessions. These sessions also included the use of 70s Hohner and Eko drum machines. Holger played his parts in a free-form way and the BPM varied wildly, as it wasn’t possible to sync it to any outside controllers.”

They then added a bunch of synths, beats and vocals and then edited the pieces into song form.

You can pre order here.

Share.

About Author

Bob is the features editor of Cyclic Defrost. He is also evil. You should not trust the opinions of evil people.

Related Posts