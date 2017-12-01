Brainwaltzera – Remix EP (Film)

Enigmatic electronic producer Brainwaltzera has spent the last couple of years steadily building up the interest levels over a series of 12” EP releases, culminating in the release of his debut album ‘Poly-Ana’ on Film earlier this year. While the initial rumours that he might be another alias of Richard D James have now subsided, he’s continued to refine and develop his Warp / Rephlex-indebted post-IDM aesthetic to a level uncommon to artists so early on in their career. A scant few months on from ‘Poly-Ana’s release, this latest 12” EP sees five different artists remixing tracks drawn from throughout Brainwaltzera’s backcatalogue, with consistently interesting and diverse results.

Eva Geist’s remix of ‘Kurzweil Dame’ opens proceedings with a meander through snapping broken polyrhythms that sends brooding analogue synths and cycling electronic sequences wandering against rattling percussion and woody off beats, before curiously elastic bass tones reach out of the undergrowth, propelling things off to a chilly conclusion as minor key arrangements rise up out of the mix. If it’s easily one of the most introspective offerings here, newcomer Ignazz goes for the opposite end of the spectrum with his remix of ‘Marzipan Leftovers’, reshaping the original into a contorted slice of robotic electro-funk that sends broken rhythms stuttering and tripping over 808 cowbells while dewy soft-focus pads murmur in the background against growling, fuzzed-up bass riffs.

Elsewhere, Luke Vibert’s reworking of ‘Muddy Puddle Trot’ fuses the wistfully glittering synths of the original with a rubberised sense of bass pressure, dropping the clattering breaks down and letting the original track’s elegant melodic arrangements bleed out into the very edges before disappearing out into the void, before Phillip Otterbach imbues his remix of ‘Triangulate Dither’ with a ghostly techno pulse, sending whispered vocals flitting against percussive bass sequences, the skipping 4/4 snares gliding out against eerie trails of acoustic guitar and vaguely proggy arpeggiated synth arrangements. While it’s perhaps the most understated moment here, it’s also this EP’s most spectacular offering, stretching the minute details out to an almost cinematic level.