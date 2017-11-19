Listen to ‘Ganawa’ from Randy Weston’s 1972 album Blue Moses

You’d think the smooth jazz of Creed Taylor’s CTI label and Moroccan trance music would have nothing in common right? Well in 1972, alongside an all star cast of CTI alumni including Freddie Hubbard, Ron Carter and Billy Cobham, post bop pianist Randy Weston returned from his adopted home in Morocco and created Blue Moses. Much of the music referenced his four years living in the capital Rabat and the music interprets some of the traditional rhythms of the Gnawa trance music from Southern Morocco. Bizarrely Taylor insisted on Weston playing electric piano, which further adds to the lushness, and whilst Weston’s arrangements were later removed and enhanced in bombastic big band style by in house arranger Don Sebesky, it proved to be the biggest hit of Weston’s career and still retains a slight, quite fascinating north African feel.

Here’s the full lineup:

Arranger: Don Sebesky / Don Sebesky

Trumpet: Freddie Hubbard

Fluegelhorn, Trumpet: John Frosk

Fluegelhorn, Trumpet: Alan Rubin

Fluegelhorn, Trumpet: Marvin Stamm

Trombone: Garnett Brown

Trombone: Warren Covington

Horn, Trombone: Wayne Andre

Trombone: Paul Faulise

French Horn: James Buffington

French Horn: Brooks Tillotson

Tenor Saxophone: Grover Washington Jr.

Flute: Hubert Laws

Woodwinds: Romeo Penque

Woodwinds: George Marge

Synthesizer: David Horowitz

Bass: Ron Carter

Drums: Bill Cobham

Percussion: Phil Kraus

Percussion: Airto Moreira

Percussion: Azzedin Weston

Producer: Creed Taylor

Engineer: Rudy Van Gelder