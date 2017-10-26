Trending
Watch a Shinjuku Thief remix of Snog’s Corporate Slave

‘Take more selfies, upload extra photos of your food.’ This is a frenetic drum and bass Shinjuku Thief remix of Snog‘s Corporate Slave, from Snog’s latest album Corporate Slave 2525.

This is what the label has to say:

“Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the breakthrough club hit, SNOG now presents “Corporate Slave 2525″. 16 new takes on a nostalgic trip, to the times addressed in the song, a time when giant corporations controlled everything, families futures were hanging in the balance of profit sheets, and the workers broke their backs while the elite rich got richer. 25 years. My, how things have changed.”

You can find out more here.

