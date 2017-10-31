Trending
Cyclic Defrost
You are at:»»Listen to 1 from Italian artist con_cetta

Listen to 1 from Italian artist con_cetta

0
By on Audio

con_cetta is the solo project of Italian guitarist Giuseppe Cordaro, based in Reggio Emilia, Italy. 1 comes off his new album Origine, released on the excellent label Sound in Silence. It’s his first album in 9 years. He’s previously released a series of ambient releases on labels such as Moteer and Time Released Sound, and Origine continues his experimental electronics.

Like all sound in Silence releases it comes in a limited edition (of 150) and the disc has been produced with lavish attention to detail. all are handmade and hand-numbered collectible copies.

This is what the label has to say:

“Meticulously built up from simple abstract piano melodies, harmonious ambient drones, washes of electronic treatments and heavily processed guitars, field recordings and manipulated found sounds, Origine is a mesmerizing and enchanting album full of emotional and evocative sonic vignettes, rich in tone and texture.”

You can find out more here.

Share.

About Author

Bob is the features editor of Cyclic Defrost. He is also evil. You should not trust the opinions of evil people.

Related Posts