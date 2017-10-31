Listen to 1 from Italian artist con_cetta

con_cetta is the solo project of Italian guitarist Giuseppe Cordaro, based in Reggio Emilia, Italy. 1 comes off his new album Origine, released on the excellent label Sound in Silence. It’s his first album in 9 years. He’s previously released a series of ambient releases on labels such as Moteer and Time Released Sound, and Origine continues his experimental electronics.

Like all sound in Silence releases it comes in a limited edition (of 150) and the disc has been produced with lavish attention to detail. all are handmade and hand-numbered collectible copies.

This is what the label has to say:

“Meticulously built up from simple abstract piano melodies, harmonious ambient drones, washes of electronic treatments and heavily processed guitars, field recordings and manipulated found sounds, Origine is a mesmerizing and enchanting album full of emotional and evocative sonic vignettes, rich in tone and texture.”

