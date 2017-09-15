Watch Nicola Ratti’s ‘L6’ from his forthcoming Room40 album.

Nicola Ratti – L6 from ROOM40 on Vimeo.

Born in Milano in 1978, musician and sound designer Nicola Ratti has released experimental albums on labels such as Where To Now?, Boomkat Editions, Shelter Press, Die Schachtel, Entr’acte, Senufo Editions, Holidays Records, Anticipate, and Preservation. He is currently working with Giuseppe Ielasi with whom he formed the project entitled Bellows.

Room40 are releasing his latest solo album, Collections on the 6th of October. It’s apt title as Ratti suggests its the results on studio experimentation over the last few years.

He suggests that the album is about “the problems and the consequences of our choices once we believe we could live as musicians/artist among a strictly capitalistic society. Waking up in the morning and going to the studio, without any particular deadline or imminent work that has to be done, or a series of concerts to rehearse, or whatever you do for living, sounds like a beautiful free time to create but actually it’s the moment where you face more intimately your artistic life. It is not always nice. Sometime you force yourself, feeling guilty you’re doing nothing even if you’re so free to create, you chose to leave behind a professional identity thinking you won’t attend an office anymore.”

“Then sometimes you still face that introspective questioning along with that empty room you call a studio. This album is a kind of catharsis of that identity and the result of my days facing myself in my studio, trying to do something good and that it’s worth sharing, winning this personal, but very common, struggle of the everyday.”

