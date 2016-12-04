Watch a live performance by patten

Future-facing duo patten recently released their second album for Warp via Inertia Music. Relating as much to pop music, club sounds and Industrial textures, Ψ is the group’s most accessible and accomplished record to date, and sees them start to take their super ambitious sound into the wider foreground. The journey is already fully in motion with the Franco-British duo taking their live audio visual show across select European clubs and festivals this Autumn which you can get a flavour for in an exclusive RBMA performance video.

Their live AV system includes hyper-programmed LEDs, lasers and projections, with patten creating their own unique visual and sonic environment IRL. Mixing their own CG renders and animations with reworked Sci-Fi movie fx & textures, the HD projections strobe with a hypnotic urgency that connects as much to cutting edge video installation as it does to a mind-altering NeuroSci experiment. Unreleased alternate edits of footage from official Ψ videos also feature, like the imposing visual cuts made by celebrated patten collaborators like Jane Eastlight and Werkflow. The stage design, visuals and AV system is all envisaged, produced and programmed entirely by 555-5555, patten’s creative collective.

Watch patten’s live performance for RBMA below;