Evy Jane is a Vancouver based singer, songwriter, performer, and longtime collaborator with producer Jeremiah Klein. On October 21st, Evy Jane will release her debut full-length, Breaking, via fellow Vancouver based label King Deluxe.

Breaking comes on the heels of Evy Jane’s releases with Ninja Tune (Closer EP, 2014), as well as her recent collaborations with Sporting Life of Ratking and Max D as Music People for Mood Hut.

You can watch the video for the opening title track of ‘Breaking’ below;