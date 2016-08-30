Watch 30 minutes of Murcof X Vanessa Wagner live in concert

Mexican electronic producer Murcof (real name Fernando Corona) and French classical pianist Vanessa Wagner release their debut collaborative album ‘Statea’ through Infine on September 23, a collection that sees them interpreting compositions from the likes of Erik Satie and Arvo Part alongside the more contemporary likes of Aphex Twin.

Both classically trained, their career paths took different trajectories,but converged toward the same enthusiasm when it comes to minimalism.

The project was initiated in 2010 at InFiné´s own creative retreat – the Workshop InFiné Festival in Normandoux next to Poitiers in France. Six years on from that initial meeting, and many captivating performances later, they’ve crafted a unique studio album that captures the essence of their concert.

Watch 30 minutes of the show @ Saint Eustache Cathedral in Paris in June 2016 below;