DJ Khalab & Babba Sissoko – Khalab and Babba (Wonderwheel)

This is a remarkable collaboration. Fusions with traditional African musicians and electronic artists can be fraught, with traditional artists often unwilling to move beyond tried and tested structures and western electronic artists too entrenched in their own genres and keen to maintain an adherence to whatever world they exist in. In short, the sound of two immovable objects, that if anything tends to dilute the power and beauty of both.

Khalab and Babba is different, precisely because it doesn’t feel like it exists in either world, or whatever world it exists in doesn’t really exist yet. It’s probably why Italian producer DJ Khalab is referred to in the press as an ‘Afro Futurist.’ He’s clearly content to create worlds rather than slavishly follow them. Thus there’s a real disparity of approaches here. The first few songs push the electronics front and centre with Mali multi instrumentalist griot and tamani (talking drum) player Babba Sissoko contributing vocals and looped kora, amongst other more organic instruments. Yet as the album develops there’s a real push and pull between the two worlds and this is fascinating. Khalab very obviously loops Sissiko’s percussion to great effect on Nana, allowing space for strings, yet is more than happy to cloak everything in an industrial electric drone. Curiously much of the music follows the vocals, there’s a real respect here between the parties, it’s mixed with a foot in both camps, which creates a really fascinating fourth world experience where Sissoko’s vocals can be cloaked in delay, stretched and dubbed out, while a ngoni rings out underneath.

These two are really reaching out, whilst nothing seems compromised, they’ve been able to come together in a really collaborative way, avoid tokenism and arrive at a common language that never previously existed.