Watch the video for Arca’s ‘Anoche’

Arca has presented a second song from his forthcoming third album, Arca. Again featuring his revelatory singing voice, ‘Anoche’ comes accompanied by a stunning video from Arca’s longtime visual collaborator Jesse Kanda, continuing the pair’s inimitable creative partnership.

‘Anoche’ follows news last week that Arca (aka Alejandro Ghersi) will release a much-anticipated new album. Released on Friday 7th April 2017, the self-titled record will be the Venezuela-born, London-based artist’s first on XL Recordings / Remote Control Records, following the release of his two previous albums: 2014’s Xen and 2015’s Mutant.

You can watch the video for ‘Anoche’ below;