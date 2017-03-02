Listen to DJ Marfox’s banging set from Lisbon’s MusicBox

‘DJ Marfox in the house,’ so begins the influential Lisbon’s hometown set at the monthly Principe label night at MusicBox in Lisbon on the 21st of January 2017. You might remember Marfox’s Chapa Quente release from last year. If not you can read our review here. “This is Angola, this is Nigeria, this is Africa,” offers an MC at one point and there’s no denying the lack of stylistic and cultural boundaries in this eclectic upbeat electronic set. Enjoy.