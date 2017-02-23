Senyawa to play Womadelaide alongside Hot 8 Brass Band, Oumou Sangare, Phillip Glass Ensemble and Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra

One of the most incredible experimental outfits currently in operation, Indonesia’s Senyawa will be playing at the Womadelaide festival this year. Rully Shabara’s bizarre shrieks and growls and Wukir Suryadi’s remarkable homemade string and bamboo instruments merges the traditional with the experimental, the ritualistic with the arcane. They’ve issued albums on the likes of Morphine and Dual Plover and are one of the few experimental Indonesian acts consistently touring the world. They’re performing solo, as well as with Lucy Guerin in a dance piece called Attractor.

They’re joining the likes of New Orleans funeral band Hot8 Brass band, who’s cover of Marvin Gaye’s ‘Sexual Healing’ is one of the most life affirming things you will ever hear. Also on the bill are legendary Malian singer Oumou Sangare, the Phillip Glass Ensemble accompanying the screening of Godfrey Reggio’s “environmental masterpiece”, the 1982 film KOYAANISQATSI, Australian post everything ensemble Tangents (stay tuned for a Cyclic Selects) and Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica’s 11 piece madcap gypsy ensemble, Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra.

You can find the full lineup and more details here.