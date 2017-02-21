Listen to the Australian premiere of Jane Weaver’s ‘Slow Motion.’

English songwriter Jane Weaver is about to release her sixth solo album, ‘Modern Kosmology’ in May on Fire Records. ‘Slow motion is her first single. Her label describes the album as:

“a wider vista where brave melodic feminine songwriting meets robust synthesis, brutalist composition and Letterist informed song-structure… this album, for many, might be the post-grad psychedelic pop album they never thought would happen.”

Whilst we’re not entirely sure what this all means, you should be able to tell from ‘Slow Motion’ that we’re in safe hands…Enjoy…

