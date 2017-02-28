Listen to Space Dimension Controller’s ‘Exostack’

R&S welcomes back Space Dimension Controller’s Jack Hamill for an EP of his trademark future-funk, his first for the label since 2013. The EXOSTACK EP marks a welcome return from Hamill to the kind of astro-boogie that made him a unifying favourite in any discerning DJ’s record box.

“Returning to R&S after a long hiatus is a beautiful thing. Always had respect for the past and the label embellishes some great moments in dance music. Also Renaat is the the most amazingly crazy person I know so it’s always fun.” – SDC

You can listen to ‘Exostack’ below;